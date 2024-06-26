Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI) Director Sells C$73,702.26 in Stock

Osino Resources Corp. (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) Director Margot Naudie sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.73, for a total value of C$73,702.26.

Osino Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OSI stock opened at C$1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19,581.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.62. Osino Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$335.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osino Resources Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Osino Resources Company Profile

Osino Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. Its flagship project is the Twin Hills project that consists of 11 licenses covering 153,206 hectares located in Central Namibia; holds 100% interest in the Ondundu gold exploration property covering 19,969 hectares located in Namibia; and Otjikoto East gold project that consists of one license covering approximately 38,114 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

