Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.19 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.5%.

Shares of OR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

