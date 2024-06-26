PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCAR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $106.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.64. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PACCAR

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $448,288,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,962,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,967,000 after buying an additional 1,225,468 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,072,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,894 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,441,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,408,000 after acquiring an additional 562,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.