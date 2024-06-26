Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,934 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.