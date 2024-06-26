PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.
PageGroup Stock Performance
Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.
PageGroup Company Profile
