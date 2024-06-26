PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PageGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. PageGroup has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $6.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; and recruitment services for qualified professional and management level on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand.

