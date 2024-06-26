PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. New Street Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

