Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 404 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after acquiring an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $843,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $843,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,410,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $89.17 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.24.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 2.59%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

