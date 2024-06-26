Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 4,636 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 23.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 106,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.99. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

