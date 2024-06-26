Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 7,351 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AMLP opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $37.95 and a 12 month high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

