Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after acquiring an additional 279,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

