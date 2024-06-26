Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 77,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Avantor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,261,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,252,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 91,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVTR. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Avantor Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVTR opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

