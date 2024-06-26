Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 10.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 12.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 16.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In other Equifax news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk bought 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $237.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.28 and its 200 day moving average is $246.42. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $275.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

