Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $248.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $262.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

