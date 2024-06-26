Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NiSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,842 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,202 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,272,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,083,000 after purchasing an additional 450,818 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NiSource by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,138 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,336,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after buying an additional 322,360 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of NiSource in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Down 0.2 %

NI opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.13. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

