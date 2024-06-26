Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $595,000. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $885,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,057.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,019.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,032.55. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

