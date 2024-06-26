Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $146.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.90 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.57. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

