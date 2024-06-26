Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after acquiring an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of O stock opened at $52.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

