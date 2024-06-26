Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 47,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.