Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $951,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 20,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 18,617 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.8% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 681,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

