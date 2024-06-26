Park Avenue Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Green Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:GMET – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 5.12% of VanEck Green Metals ETF worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Green Metals ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GMET opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. VanEck Green Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.22.

VanEck Green Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Green Metals ETF (GMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Clean-Tech Metals index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in mining, refining, and recycling of metals and rare earth elements that are used in technologies contributing to clean energy transition.

