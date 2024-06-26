Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 7,108 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.20 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

