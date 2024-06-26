Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AerCap by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AerCap by 88.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,657,000 after purchasing an additional 139,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $96.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.57. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.