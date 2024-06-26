Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

