Park Avenue Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.56.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.28.

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

