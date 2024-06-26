Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,111 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.22.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.