Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 309 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

