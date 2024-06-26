Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 967 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1,466.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 92,504 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,487,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

