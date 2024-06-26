Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 586,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 20,548 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,884.4% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after buying an additional 405,493 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,333,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.