Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $20,057,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $4,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 23,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 298,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,865,000 after acquiring an additional 41,618 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $74.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.46. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

