Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $505.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $570.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.85.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.33.

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

