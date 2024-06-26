Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 5,350,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average session volume of 1,515,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20 ($0.02).
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.10.
Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.
