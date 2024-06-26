Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY25 guidance to $4.96-5.05 EPS.

Paychex Stock Down 4.3 %

PAYX traded down $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.63. 1,266,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,985. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $2,454,755.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

