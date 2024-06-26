Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Lowered to $145.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.65.

Paylocity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $133.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $132.00 and a 52 week high of $230.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.84.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total value of $45,919.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paylocity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

