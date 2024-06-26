PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Nick Wiles Acquires 19 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles acquired 19 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £122.74 ($155.70).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 557 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £128.11 ($162.51).

On Monday, April 22nd, Nick Wiles acquired 23 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 531 ($6.74) per share, for a total transaction of £122.13 ($154.93).

PAY opened at GBX 647 ($8.21) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £470.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,504.65, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 557.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 521.69. PayPoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 431.46 ($5.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 655 ($8.31).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,837.21%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.56) price objective on shares of PayPoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

