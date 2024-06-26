PG&E Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
PG&E has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PG&E to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.
PG&E Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.
PG&E Company Profile
PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.
