Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $8.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 2,031 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

See Also

