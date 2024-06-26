Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $256,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

