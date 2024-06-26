Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Pinterest traded as high as $45.17 and last traded at $45.12, with a volume of 6084045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.12.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $701,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,262.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,904 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,557 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after buying an additional 323,547 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 62,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

