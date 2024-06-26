Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TECX opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $10.56 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $716.89 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

