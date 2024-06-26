Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $197.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $208.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.79 and a 200-day moving average of $173.37. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $88.47 and a one year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,402,229.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 6,832 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total value of $1,111,088.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,108,100.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Catherine Hartnett sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,814,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,647 shares in the company, valued at $11,402,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,167 shares of company stock valued at $44,029,811 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

