Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,304.00

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,304 ($29.23) and last traded at GBX 2,292 ($29.08), with a volume of 1668530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,252 ($28.57).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Plus500 from GBX 1,623 ($20.59) to GBX 1,883 ($23.89) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
