PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,101 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,936 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ENI by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

ENI Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:E opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98.

ENI Increases Dividend

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

E has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on E

ENI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.