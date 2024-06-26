PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its position in Diodes by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,033,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $45,334.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,715. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

