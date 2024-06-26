PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,235 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,831,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,762 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,681,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,696,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,379,000 after purchasing an additional 814,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,427,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,595,000 after purchasing an additional 982,848 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

CALF stock opened at $43.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

