PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,512 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 69.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,306,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after purchasing an additional 41,065 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems
In other news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Merit Medical Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.38.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merit Medical Systems Profile
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
