PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AAON by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 340,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,539 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in AAON by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,024,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,706,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AAON by 866.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.80. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,778.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

