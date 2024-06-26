PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $67.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $70.78.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.99%.

Insider Transactions at Korn Ferry

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,377.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. William Blair upgraded Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

