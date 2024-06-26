PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,069 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Innoviva worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INVA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 7.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.58. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 58.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

See Also

