PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Okta by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Okta by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Okta

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.61.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.