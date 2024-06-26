PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 744 Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,774,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1,208.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,371 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $77.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $88.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.31.

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

